R5 000 bail for Merc driver who allegedly looted basket of goods from Woolworths

Durban: The 30-year-old man who was caught on video allegedly looting a basket of goods from a Woolworths food store in Glenwood has been granted bail. Mbuso Moloi made his second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

He was granted R5 000 bail, the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN confirmed. Moloi had been kept at Westville Prison on July 29 after he was charged charges of public violence, theft and trespassing, said NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara. A video of Moloi carrying a basket of goods to his Mercedes-Benz went viral on social media in the week of looting and civil unrest in the province.

NatashaKara confirmed Moloi’s appearance related to the looting of a Woolworths store in the Glenwood area on July 12 2021, during the public violence in various parts of the province. She said the accused also faced another charge – contravention of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2000 – in which he allegedly operated a motor vehicle on which a number plate is not applicable to such motor vehicle. Kara said that as part of Moloi’s bail conditions, he was to surrender his passport and not to leave the province of KwaZulu-Natal without consulting the investigating officer.