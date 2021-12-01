R50m PowerBall jackpot winner plans to build houses for both her mom and boyfriend’s mom

DURBAN: The winner of the PowerBall Plus jackpot of R50 million has come forward to claim her prize. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the jackpot from the November 16 draw was won by a 28-year old woman from Groblersdal in Limpopo.

The winning numbers from that draw were 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 and PowerBall 15. The winner spent R45 on her ticket using the quick-pick method to select the winning number. She told Ithuba she had been unemployed since 2016 after losing her job as a general worker on a farm.

“I had been surviving off my mother’s small income. I decided to play the PowerBall as my boyfriend encouraged me to.” When asked about her plans for the winnings, she said she wants to build her mom and boyfriend’s mom houses. “At the moment I am so overwhelmed with mixed emotions, I am happy and scared at the same time.

“I had been playing for a long time and I believe that everyone has their day, when it’s your time it will happen so people should keep on playing because you never know.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the PowerBall Plus winner. “Our team has offered the winner trauma counselling followed by extensive financial advice to assist her with financial planning at no cost.”