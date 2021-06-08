R50m Powerball up for grabs tonight

Durban: An estimated R50 million is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s Powerball draw.

National operator Ithuba said the last PowerBall jackpot won was R112m on May 4.

Two people each won R56m.

One of them was a KwaZulu-Natal stay-at-home mom who spent R7.50 on her ticket selecting manual numbers.

The winner said: “I was not aware that I had won until I came across an article in my local newspaper looking for one of the R56m PowerBall jackpot winners.

The other winner was a Western Cape father of three, who planned to use a portion of his winnings to exhume the remains of his loved ones and give them a secure and peaceful resting place.

IThuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said winners of R50 000 and more received extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances.

IOL