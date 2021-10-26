R53 million jackpot up for grabs tonight as Powerball rolls over for 10th time

Durban: As Powerball rolls over for the 10th time, the estimated jackpot for tonight’s draw is R53 million, says national lottery operator Ithuba. The Powerball Plus jackpot is estimated at R27m as it rolls over for the 11th time.

For Wednesday night, the Lotto jackpot is estimated at R23m, Lotto Plus 1 jackpot R24.5m and the Lotto Plus jackpot R2.5m. Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said that since the beginning of 2021, the national lottery had created more than 86 million winners across all games. Mabuza said players must ensure that they completed the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, ID number and address immediately after purchase.

Those who win after purchasing their tickets on a banking app will receive winnings below R49 999.99 paid directly into their bank account. Ithuba said that could take up to 72 hours, excluding weekends. The latest jackpot win was in the September 17 draw. The player used the Absa banking app and won R86m in Powerball.