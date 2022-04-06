Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
R5k bail for KZN man who called for xenophobic attacks in a voice note

A march held in Gauteng in 2015, calling for an end to xenophobic attacks. Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Published 1h ago

Durban – A 36-year-old man who allegedly created voice notes and then forwarded them to incite violence against foreign nationals made his first appearance in court today (Wed).

Philani Gumede appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court today on a charge of incitement to commit public violence and contravening Section 14 of the Cyber Crimes Act by publishing harmful data messages.

He was released on R5 000 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Kara said it is alleged that Gumede created and forwarded a voice note to members of Operation Dulula, asking people to gather and remove foreign nationals and their goods and lock up the shops.

Kara said Gumede bails conditions are as follows:

- He is not allowed to use his social media platforms to invite/encourage any violence against foreign nationals.

- He must report to the investigating officer when he wants to leave the Durban or KwaZulu-Natal.

- He must report to his local police station every Friday between 6am and 6pm.

Gumede will return to court on May 24.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the accused was nabbed following a rigorous investigation.

“Police were informed of a voice message that was being circulated, allegedly provoking the public to mobilise and commit acts of violence against certain people as well as damage their property.”

IOL

