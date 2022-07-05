R72m Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight

Durban: A whopping R72million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday night. “The PowerBall jackpot is growing significantly, and we wait with anticipation to see who will be the next multi-millionaire,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The draw takes place at 9pm. On Monday, Ithuba announced that the Powerball Plus jackpot winner of R33 million from the June 28 draw had come forward to claim their prize. The Rustenburg pensioner, who retired from the mining industry, said the highest amount he had ever won previously was R80.

He had been playing for almost nine years. The winner plans on building houses for his wife and child. Mabuza encouraged players to purchase their tickets via the National Lottery retailer or via their banking partners.

Ithuba reminded its players that winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists and financial advice from accredited financial advisers at no cost. In addition, all National Lottery winnings are tax-free. IOL