R745m Eskom Kusile corruption case postponed

Johannesburg – The case against four men implicated in a R745 million corruption case at Eskom's Kusile power station has been postponed to February next year.

Former Eskom chief executive Abram Masango, erstwhile contracts manager France Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgoemoeswana and Tubular Construction chief executive Antonio Trindade appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the four face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratifications and receiving unauthorised gratifications over a three-year period between 2014 and 2017.

She said the ID was currently busy with an extradition request for a fifth accused, Michael Lomas, who was the former board chairperson of Tubular Construction. He is now living in the UK.

"Former Eskom executives Masango and Hlakudi are accused of receiving undue gratification valued at R30 million each from the contractors Trindade and Lomas.