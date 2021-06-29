R88m Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight

Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza urged South Africans to use a “safe and convenient” method to play to play the lottery as the country is in level 4 lockdown.

The national lottery operator said many online options were available to players.

“The safety of our players is important to us and our goal has always been to create convenient ways of helping our players participating in their favourite national lottery games, right from the comfort and safety of their homes”, said Mabuza.

They remind players that only winnings of up to R50 000 are paid directly into a winners account if they play via a banking channel.