R8m Powerball jackpot winner whose wife left him because he ’didn’t have enough money’ wants her back

DURBAN: A Pretoria father whose wife left him because he “did not have enough money” wants her back after bagging millions in the Powerball Plus jackpot. National lottery operator Ithuba said the man came forward to claim his winnings from the August 10 draw.

He had bought his winning ticket at Brazil Café in Pretoria North, Johannesburg. The winner spent R22.50, using the Quick Pick selection method. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 17, 37, 38, and the PowerBall 17.

“I feel like I’m in a dream, I can't believe this is happening to me. I have no words to express my happiness, it has been such an emotionally draining year. “My wife left me at the beginning of the year because I did not have enough money. “I want my wife back, so I can rebuild my life with her and our kids and have our dream home.”

The winner said the rest of his winnings would go towards purchasing a brand-new house for his parents, paying off debts and investing. He said he would also be buying a brand-new car and saving money for his children’s tertiary education. An investment banker who bagged the R7m Lotto jackpot from the August 14 draw doesn’t have any plans to quit his job.