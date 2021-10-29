R90m Powerball jackpots guaranteed in Friday night’s draw

Durban ​​-- To end the month of October, national Lottery Ithuba said it was offering its players a chance to win R90 million in the Powerball jackpots tonight.

CEO of Ithuba Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are thrilled for tonight’s jackpots. While winning a large sum of money may bring financial relief to winners, we want to assure our players that they need not worry about how they will manage their winnings. Ithuba offers all winners of R50 000 and more financial advice as well as trauma counselling, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances. These advisory services come at no cost to the winner. Jackpots of this magnitude are milestones that should be celebrated.”

She encouraged players to write down their full name, identity number, and address on the back of the tickets immediately after purchasing them.

The Powerball has rolled over for the 12th time.