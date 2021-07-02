R97m up for grabs tonight as Powerball rolls over for the 16th time

National lottery operator Ithuba said Powerball was estimated at R97 million and PowerBall Plus R14 million

Ithuba said the national lottery had created more than 53 million winners across all games since the beginning of 2021 and had paid out R1.6 billion total winnings.

Chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are excited to be offering yet another life-changing jackpot to our players. As South Africa is currently placed under lockdown level 4, we urge players to utilise the National Lottery digital platforms.”

Ithuba said it offered free financial advice and trauma counselling to winners of R50 000 and above, at no cost to the winner.