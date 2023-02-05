Ramaphosa asks Mabuza to stay on until transition process is concluded

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked his deputy, David Mabuza, to stay in his role until the transition process has been concluded.
This was after Mabuza told mourners on Saturday that he had sent his resignation letter to Ramaphosa to make way for ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile to take over.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday that Mabuza had been asked to stay in the position until all the necessary processes were finalised.
“Deputy President Mabuza has expressed his desire to step down from his position, following the outcome of the governing party’s leadership elections in December 2022. However, President Ramaphosa has requested the deputy president to remain in his role until such time the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised,” said Magwenya.
David Mabuza confirms he has resigned as deputy president
President Cyril Ramaphosa opposed to SA Tourism's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur shirt sleeve deal
Where is David Mabuza?
Sona: Cesa calls on government to commit to hike in infrastructure spending as a key economic driver
Cabinet lekgotla’s key goal: end energy crisis sooner than expected
Mashatile is to be sworn in on Monday in the National Assembly after four members of the ANC made way for him and three other senior party leaders.
Mashatile was elected in December in Nasrec as ANC deputy president and Mabuza had said on Saturday he did not want to stay for too long as logic would dictate that Mashatile should come in as deputy president.
The issue of the Cabinet reshuffle has been doing the rounds for several weeks now.
It was expected that Ramaphosa would make the announcement of the new members of the national executive including Mashatile, but it was not clear when.
Current Affairs