Ramaphosa asks Mabuza to stay on until transition process is concluded

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked his deputy, David Mabuza, to stay in his role until the transition process has been concluded.

This was after Mabuza told mourners on Saturday that he had sent his resignation letter to Ramaphosa to make way for ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile to take over.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday that Mabuza had been asked to stay in the position until all the necessary processes were finalised.

“Deputy President Mabuza has expressed his desire to step down from his position, following the outcome of the governing party’s leadership elections in December 2022. However, President Ramaphosa has requested the deputy president to remain in his role until such time the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised,” said Magwenya.