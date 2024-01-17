Rand hits over R19 to the dollar as SARB governor rules out rate cut

The rand has hit new lows for the 2024 year as it was trading at R19.11 to the dollar on Wednesday at 11:15pm. On Tuesday, the rand was impacted by continued warfare in the Red Sea. At 5:00pm the rand was trading at R18.93 to the dollar.

Nigel Green, CEO of the deVere Group, said in a statement that the attacks in the Red Sea could trigger a second wave of inflation in 2024. “Recent attacks on ships navigating this critical route have heightened fears of disruptions to the global supply chain. Such disruptions could lead to delays, increased shipping costs, and potential shortages of goods, impacting economies worldwide,” he advised. INFLATION AND INTEREST RATES The weakened rand has not been helped by other fiscal blows to South Africa’s struggling economy.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, told media outlets on Tuesday that he ruled out cutting interest rates as inflation is still too prevalent in the country. Kganyago was speaking to Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and noted that while real rates are not as high as before, they are not where he wants them to be. “Our real rates are not particularly high, and inflation has come down—it's within target—but it is not quite where we would like to see it,” Kganyago said.