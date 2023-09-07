‘Raymond Ackerman made South Africa a better place’

Legend, pioneer, and unbelievably extraordinary – these are just some terms being used to describe Pick ‘n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman who has died at the age of 92. And it is not only his business spirit that is being lauded.

Other descriptions include “gentle giant”, “champion of kindness”, “icon”, and “one of the kindest human beings I have ever met”. From the outpouring of love and respect on LinkedIn, it is clear that Ackerman’s values, passion, and general caring for people and the world around him have touched the lives of businesspeople, colleagues, and society in general. “The closer you looked, the more impressive he was,” says strategic marketing and eCommerce executive John Bradshaw, who reflects on his interactions with the retail giant.

“I joined PnP on 1 March 2010, which was also Raymond Ackerman’s last day as Executive Chairman. He took time to meet me that day, warning me with a smile that they preferred to promote from the inside, and so I had better work hard to prove him wrong. “Over the next decade I did work hard, and I fell in love with Mr Ackerman's approach to retail. Mr and Mrs A were regular visitors to our floor, talking to our marketing team, telling us the stories, reminding us of the principles that Pick n Pay was founded on, sharing cake on Mr A's birthday.” “The more you got to know him, the more you realised he was just unbelievably extraordinary.”

While he says Ackerman could be “incredibly hard-nosed on points of principle”, he was charming and winsome at the same time. He cared deeply about people but never lost focus on the bottom line. Bradshaw says Ackerman was comfortable being the figurehead, but also quick to learn from others. “He was always improving, tweaking, experimenting. He was worried about tiny details in a store, and big new strategic initiatives. He had the big corner office, but had ‘no name-brand’ biscuits with his tea. He was clear-eyed about the challenges, but always optimistic about South Africa, reminding us that, for most of Pick n Pay's life, the government had been actively evil. “He was sharp as nails in understanding shifts in the landscape, but stubborn in refusing to update his metaphors. We once asked him to give a talk titled ‘Not in the book’ about stories that weren't in any of his books. Halfway through, he sent Yvonne, his long-time assistant, to get his model table so he could reiterate that part of the book.”

Bradshaw interviewed Ackerman on his 90th birthday and asked him what he missed about being chief executive of Pick ‘n Pay. His reply was: “I miss that it was my job to think about the Pick ‘n Pay that was going to exist in 20 years, in 50 years, to really think through the strategy.” Through many stories of the early days, one thing was clear, Bradshaw says: “He was at his core the ultimate consumer champion. She was always on the top of the table...They say you should never meet your heroes but I feel very privileged to have had the chance to know one of mine. Rest in Peace Mr A. South Africa has lost a true father.” Mike Abel, executive chairman and founding partner at M&C Saatchi Group South Africa, says Ackerman made an exceptional contribution to the country and its people, “in so many powerful and positive ways”, and that his impact and legacy will always be felt and remembered.

“Few people fought for their customers, and people the way he did, led by his enduring and truly admirable values and care, one scarcely sees in business...Hamba Kahle Raymond 🇿🇦. You made South Africa a better place.” Abel ended his tributary post on LinkedIn with #CustomerChampion. Litha Kutta, an enterprise and supplier development executive, writes: “Rest in peace sir, you have run your race and you leave having built a legacy as an icon in Entrepreneurship and Business Leadership.”

Ackerman’s legacy as a retail visionary and a champion of kindness will forever inspire us, says Nicole Roos, managing director and chairperson at Nestlé Eastern and Southern Africa Region. “Thinking of the entire Ackerman family and everyone at Pick n Pay Group today and in the period ahead as we remember an incredible life of impact. We all learned so much from his enduring optimism for South Africa and his unwavering commitment to building our nation.” Media, marketing, and communication professional Gasant Abarder writes: “A giant has fallen. RIP Raymond Ackerman, Pick ‘n Pay store founder and one of the kindest humans I have ever met...”