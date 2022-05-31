Rise in pedestrian accidents a concern, says City of Cape Town

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has raised its concerns at the increase in pedestrian accidents. This comes after its Public Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) logged 1 493 incidents between Friday, May 27 and Sunday, May 29.

It said the bulk of the calls were for medical assistance and by-law transgressions of which 122 calls were for incidents relating to assaults, an increase of 25 compared to the previous weekend, 27 calls of accidental injuries, 22 domestic violence calls, 55 motor vehicle accidents and 22 pedestrian accidents, compared to 10 calls for the previous weekend. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said as winter is on our doorstep it is important for both motorists and pedestrians to go back to basics and help save lives. “If you’re driving in poor weather conditions, slow down, make sure your wipers are working correctly and that your tyres and brakes are up to the task.

“To pedestrians, try and wear colourful or reflective clothing when it’s dark. If there is no pavement, walk as close to the edge of the road, facing oncoming traffic and please make use of pedestrian crossings or footbridges. “It’s also important for both motorists and pedestrians to stay off the roads if they’re under the influence of alcohol,” Smith said. The PECC is contactable on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

Last week, the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrested 296 suspects for various criminal offences and issued 60 144 fines. Law Enforcement officers conducted 484 enforcement operations, arrested 107 suspects and issued 2 947 fines. Metro Police arrested 150 suspects of which 20 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Officers also issued 3 285 fines.

Cape Town Traffic Services impounded 138 public transport vehicles, executed 1 328 warrants and arrested 34 motorists. They also issued 53 912 fines. [email protected]

