SA Express officially liquidated

The South Gauteng High Court granted the final liquidation order on Wednesday, which was handed down without opposition.

This comes after the airline was placed under provisional liquidation in April 2020, after being placed under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue in February the same year.

Moneyweb reported that in 2021 airline employees made a bid to take over the airline through a worker-owned entity called Fly SAX, for the purchase price of R50 million.

The publication added that this was over R60m less than what provisional liquidators had valued the SOE at the time. However, the entity failed to get the necessary financial backing to seal the deal.