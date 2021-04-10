SA records 1285 new Covid-19 infections, 30 deaths

Durban: South Africa Covid-19 rate increased by 1285 according to the Department of Health’s daily statistics.

A total of 29 464 tests were conducted in the past day.

A further 30 people have succumbed to the virus bringing the total death toll to 53 256.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of deaths with 11 followed by Mpumalanga with 8, KZN 5 and Eastern Cape 1. Limpopo, North West, Northern Cape and Western Cape all recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths.

To date SA has recorded 1 557 527 Covid-19 cases and has a recovery of 95 percent.