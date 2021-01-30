SA think tank ranked among the top in world

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD) has been recognised as one of the leading and go-to think tanks globally. The Durban-based think tank, is the highest ranked African institution in the latest global Think Tank ratings. Out of 11 175 think tanks globally, ACCORD is ranked at number 23 and number one, in Sub-Sarahan Africa. In the category of best use of social networks and best quality assurance and integrity policies and procedures, it made into 32 and 35 spots respectively. “South African President and Chairperson of the African Union, Cyril Ramaphosa is among those who have sent congratulatory messages in our achievements,” said ACCORD’s executive director, Vasu Gounden. “From day one, we have always strived to be a centre of excellence that could compete globally and to ensure that whatever we did, we did with a sense of purpose to bring peace to the continent. I think that is what has resulted in the high rankings for ACCORD,” he said.

“We have managed to carve out a niche for ourselves here in South Africa and globally. I think in many ways, that has been the strength of the organisation.

’’We have been consistent throughout the years. We are coming up for 30 years and that is a remarkable record for an institution in Africa, where we have a difficulty in sustaining institutions in Africa.”

ACCORD has been working throughout Africa by bringing creative solutions to the challenges posed by conflict on the continent by bringing conflict resolution, dialogue and institutional development to the forefront as an alternative to armed violence and protracted conflict.

The organisation’s peacemaking activities have built mediation and mediation support capacity by providing mediation training to staff in the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), Regional Economic Communities (RECs), as well as individual governments and civil society organisations.

While most think tanks on the continent operate in challenging environments especially, when it comes to maintaining their independence. Gounden says they have a very strict policy of not being the mouthpiece of any government, private company or any sector.

“We maintain our impartiality. We follow the objectives of the organisation, which is striving for peace and we don't chase the funding. There’s a good synergy between us, donor countries and philanthropic institutions in what we are doing and what we are trying to achieve,” he said.

The 2020 Global Go To Think Tank Report is produced by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) at the University of Pennsylvania, US.