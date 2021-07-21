SA unrest: 2 arrested in Verulam after double-door fridge, flat screens and truck tyres found

Durban: As clean-up operations gain momentum in the province following a week of civil unrest and looting, police are recovering some of the stolen items. Durban Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said police officers arrested two people in Verulam this week after they received information that a person had three new Dunlop truck tyres suspected to be looted goods.

Some of the other items recovered include office fans and clothing. Picture: Supplied “Police proceeded to the area and found the suspect with the said items. “While on this raid, police found another person with three new LG television flat screens, two LG microwaves and a LG double-door fridge.”

Sewpersad said the suspects were taken to Verulam SAPS and the items were seized. In another incident, Metro police arrested three people after police found gearboxes buried in a yard in Sea Cow Lake, also allegedly taken during the looting. Anyone with information can contact Captain J Moodley on 0812711851.