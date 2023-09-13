SABC lost R1.1 billion in last financial year, Parliament hears

State broadcaster SABC recorded losses of R1.1 billion in the last financial year ending in March 2023.

One of the reasons for this, according to Ramukumba was the non-payment of TV licenses as evasion rates increased from 82% in 2021 and 2022, to “somewhere upwards of 87%”.

A TIMELINE OF FAILURE

According to Mybroadband, the evasion rate from 2018 to 2023 is as follows:

2018 — 72%

2019 — 69%

2020 — 81%

2021 — 82.1%

2022 — 81.7%

2023 — 87%

WHAT ARE THE OTHER ISSUES?

Ramukumba noted that this loss was also exacerbated by loadshedding, analogue switch-off due to reduction in advertising and competition from streaming services.