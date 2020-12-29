SANParks to remain open during adjusted lockdown level 3

Durban: South African National Parks has announced that parks will remain open as per the regulations of the adjusted level 3 lockdown as implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

SANParks acting chief executive Xola Mkefe said that in line with the amended regulations all day and overnight guests are still welcomed.

“Everyone is encouraged to abide by the regulations when entering any of our national parks. We are obliged to ensure that all our operations are managed under the strictest health protocols to safeguard both our staff and guests. As a result we are continuing with limiting face to face contact between staff and guests by encouraging online and telephonic day visit bookings on 012 428 9111 or www.sanparks.org,” he said.

Mfeke said that at this stage overnight reservations at parks where there is controlled access remain unaffected. Opening and closing times of gates as well as some early morning and evening activities may be affected and guests are requested to seek clarity at the parks or camps where these bookings may have been made.

"SANParks is currently studying the amended regulations and seeking clarity in some areas and information will be shared in due course with the public," Mfeke said.