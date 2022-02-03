SAPS resumes intake for 7 000 entry-level police trainees
DURBAN – The South African Police Service is resuming its 2019/2020 recruitment and selection intake for 7 000 entry level police trainees.
National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe said training, which had been scheduled to commence in March 2020, was suspended following a declaration of a National State of Disaster and nationwide lockdown by the President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“The basic training of new recruits, involves extensive physical contact and with the challenges experienced with the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place, this made it impossible for training to commence.
“With the recommencement of the recruitment process currently under way, applicants who underwent all stages and were only awaiting the medical assessment will receive an automated SMS from the respective SAPS provincial recruitment offices requesting them to report at a particular venue where their fingerprints will be processed to determine their criminal status or previous convictions,” Mathe said.
Applicants will need to bring original documents; ID, driver's licence (applicable but not a necessity), National Senior Certificate and their NQF 6 qualification, applicable for stream 2 applicants.
Mathe said for more information, applicants are advised to contact their nearest recruitment offices where they had submitted their initial application.
“It should be noted and emphasised that this information is only directed to the applicants who applied during the said period and were subjected to all recruitment and selection processes and were only waiting to be subjected to a medical assessment,” she said.
Mathe urged people not to fall prey to hoax SAPS recruitments on social media.
The department has not advertised any posts for entry level police trainees currently and the public is encouraged to visit the SAPS website at www.saps.gov.za/careers and the Public Service Vacancy Circular for posts that are advertised.
IOL