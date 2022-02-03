SAPS resumes intake for 7 000 entry-level police trainees

National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe said training, which had been scheduled to commence in March 2020, was suspended following a declaration of a National State of Disaster and nationwide lockdown by the President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The basic training of new recruits, involves extensive physical contact and with the challenges experienced with the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place, this made it impossible for training to commence.

“With the recommencement of the recruitment process currently under way, applicants who underwent all stages and were only awaiting the medical assessment will receive an automated SMS from the respective SAPS provincial recruitment offices requesting them to report at a particular venue where their fingerprints will be processed to determine their criminal status or previous convictions,” Mathe said.

Applicants will need to bring original documents; ID, driver's licence (applicable but not a necessity), National Senior Certificate and their NQF 6 qualification, applicable for stream 2 applicants.