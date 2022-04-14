Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sars official in court for corruption after allegedly reducing fine for a bribe

A compliance official of the South African Revenue Service has been arrested for corruption after allegedly negotiating for a R60 000 bribe. Photo: IOL

Published 1h ago

Share

Pretoria – A 39-year-old SA Revenue Service (Sars) compliance officer, charged with corruption, is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the complainant had his cargo container at City Deep that allegedly did not comply with certain regulations and was fined R342 000. The compliance officer reportedly suggested that the fine could be reduced provided that the complainant agreed to the terms and conditions,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The pair subsequently agreed to a reduction of the fine, for a gratification of R60 000 to the government official.

“The complainant then went to report to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team, following consistent pestering from the official,” Mogale said.

“A covert operation was conducted yesterday by the Hawks team in Alberton where a handing over was to take place. An undercover agent handed over R40 000 cash to the Sars official and he was arrested.”

The Sars official was charged with corruption and will be appearing in the Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Last year, the Hawks arrested six people over allegations that they defrauded the Sars of almost a R1 million.

Themba Mabandla Pila, 34, Sthembiso Nelson Ubisi, 40, Baby Martha Malomane, 39, Themba Edlon Ndlovu, 46, Patricia Nobuhle Ndlovu, 46, and Caswell Thokozani Shongwe, 40; were arrested in May last year.

They were charged with fraud, theft or alternatively contravening the provisions of the Tax Administration Act, Act 28 of 2011 as well as money laundering.

IOL

