SA’s Covid-19 cases climb by more than 13 100 in the last 24 hours

Cape Town – South Africa has recorded an increase of over 13 100 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours, according to statistics released on Sunday. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that 13 155 new cases were reported, with a total of 117 114 active cases in the country right now.

According to the latest statistics, 112 people passed away in the last 24 hours. In total, SA's Covid-19 death toll stands at 58 702. To date, 12 549 484 tests have been conducted. The country’s recovery rate stood at 90.4 percent. To date, 2 141 624 vaccines have been administered.

With the rising Covid-19 infections and an increase in hospital admissions, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced stricter lockdown regulations as he moved the country to Alert Level 3. Among the measures announced, was a ban on alcohol sales and new curfews that kick in when the regulations are gazetted. The sale of alcohol will be permitted from 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday. Public Holidays are excluded.

On site sale of alcohol is permitted at premises up to 9pm. A curfew of from 10pm to 4am will take effect from midnight while the number of people allowed to gather of up to 50 people indoors and 150 outdoors. Attendance at funerals may not exceed 50 people and after funeral gatherings are not allowed.