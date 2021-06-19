SA’s Covid-19 cases climb by more than 13 500, 149 new deaths reported

Cape Town – South Africa has recorded an increase of over 13 500 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours, according to statistics released on Saturday. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that 13 575 new cases were reported, with a total of 110 725 active cases in the country right now.

According to the latest statistics, 149 people passed away in the last 24 hours. Map for June 19. Photo: Supplied/National Health Department In total, SA's Covid-19 death toll stands at 58 590. To date, 12 493 891 tests have been conducted. Faced with the rising number of Covid-19 infections and an increase in hospital admissions, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced stricter lockdown regulations.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, Ramaphosa moved the country to Alert Level 3 in an effort to curb the spike in Covid-19 infections. Among the measures announced tonight is a ban on alcohol sales and new curfews that kick in from tonight when the regulations are gazetted. The sale of alcohol will be permitted from 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday. Public Holidays are excluded.

On site sale of alcohol is permitted at premises up to 9pm. A curfew of from 10pm to 4am will take effect from midnight while the number of people allowed to gather of up to 50 people indoors and 150 outdoors. Attendance at funerals may not exceed 50 people and after funeral gatherings are not allowed.