SA’s Covid-19 cases jump by 2007 to 644 438, 97 new deaths reported

Durban - South Africa's number of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 644 438 with 2007 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, the Health Ministry, said 97 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the country's fatality count to 15 265. KwaZulu-Natal - 17 Gauteng - 21 Eastern Cape - 7

Free State - 4

Limpopo - 1

Mpumalanga - 26

North West - 15

Western Cape - 6

"Our recoveries now stand at 573 003 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%. The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 863 453 with 20 555 new tests conducted since the last report," Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

Globally, the death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 905 000, almost 28 million cases of infection were detected, and over 18.8 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 27 976 756, including 905 765 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 6 387 236, including 191 536 fatalities and 2 387 479 recoveries.

