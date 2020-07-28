SA’s Covid-19 cases rise to 459 761, 190 new deaths reported
Durban - More than 7200 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in South Africa on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to 459 761 in SA.
According to the Health Ministry, 190 more people have died from Covid-19-related illnesses.
Health Minster, Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that of the deaths, 11 were from the Eastern Cape, 55 from Gauteng, 62 from KwaZulu-Natal, 49 from the Western Cape and 13 from the North West. He said this brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7 257.
Mkhize said the The number of recoveries currently stands at 287 313 which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 830 635 with 28 424 new tests conducted since the last report.
Meanwhile, a senior research scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says the country is under-testing for the novel coronavirus.
Dr Previn Naicker of the CSIR came to this conclusion after looking at the portion of positive cases in relation to the number of tests conducted.
There are testing facilities that are not running at full capacity because there are not enough diagnostic reagents. The project will ensure that we close that gap and reduce the turnaround time of testing,” said Naicker.
IOL