SA’s Covid-19 cases rise to 459 761, 190 new deaths reported

Durban - More than 7200 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in South Africa on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to 459 761 in SA.

According to the Health Ministry, 190 more people have died from Covid-19-related illnesses.

Health Minster, Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that of the deaths, 11 were from the Eastern Cape, 55 from Gauteng, 62 from KwaZulu-Natal, 49 from the Western Cape and 13 from the North West. He said this brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7 257.

Mkhize said the The number of recoveries currently stands at 287 313 which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 830 635 with 28 424 new tests conducted since the last report.