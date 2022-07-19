Sassa debunks rumours about its gold card

Cape Town – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged its beneficiaries to ignore rumours circulating about its gold card. Sassa said news about its gold card being discontinued, expired or withdrawn from circulation, as claimed on social media, is fake news.

Spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said its gold cards worked like any other commercial authenticated card as approved by the South African Reserve Bank and advised beneficiaries that the card was safe. “The remaining funds will be kept safe on your card. Social grants payment funds can be withdrawn on different days throughout the month according to a beneficiary’s needs. “The beneficiaries are reminded again that they can use their Sassa gold cards to withdraw money at ATMs or at retail stores or any supermarket of their choice. Those receiving grants at paypoints are advised to create a PIN when collecting their grants during the August 2022 payment.

“This will enable beneficiaries to use their Sassa card to draw their money at ATMs and supermarkets using their pin created,” Ngubeni said. Sassa has again urged grant beneficiaries to avoid going into crime hotspots during the first few days of the month as scammers and thugs continue to target them during this time. Ngubeni has advised beneficiaries who are able to, to withdraw or do their shopping in the middle of the month.

