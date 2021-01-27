Scientists identify potentially new Covid-19 ’wonder drug’

Cape Town - There’s a new hope for a more effective treatment for Covid-19, after a team of US and French scientists identified a drug that is more effective in treating the coronavirus than Remdesivir.

According to a peer-reviewed study, published in the Science journal on Monday, a drug called Aplidin, also known as Plitidepsin, is 27.5 times more potent than remdesivir.

Unlike Remdesivir, rather than attacking the virus, scientists say the drug could prevent a specific protein inside human cells from replicating the virus. Remdesivir is the only treatment globally approved to treat Covid-19.

This drug, which scientists believe can dramatically reduce the impact of Covid-19, is found in the waters around the Spanish island of Ibiza and is extracted from an exotic marine creature called Aplidium albicans, a type of “sea squirt” found off the coast of Ibiza that looks a bit like a disembodied brain.

The researchers says the drug should be considered for clinical trials based on their vivo study results.