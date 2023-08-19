Scopa visit highlights poor claim management systems, intimidation and low morale among staff at Road Accident Fund

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts has slammed the Road Accident Fund's 'disjointed claim management process', stating that it continues to hinder people from having their claims paid out by the fund. The visit also revealed the RAF management’s dictatorial leadership style, which creates an environment unfavourable for the fund to successfully meet its objectives and low staff morale where workers are subject to heightened levels of intimidation.

Scopa chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said while Scopa is convinced of the need for consequence management, this should not be done maliciously, nor in a manner that targets individuals who have highlighted possibly controversial challenges at the RAF. "The committee remains concerned about the poor document management that is apparent through the large volume of boxes filled with claims that line the office walls, which indicate that storage facilities have not been prioritised. It is also disappointed by the endless list of challenges that prevail at the RAF. “The committee expressed its unhappiness about the poor situation at the RAF and called on management to continue with disciplinary processes where necessary," Hlengwa added.