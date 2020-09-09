Second suspect in Nahemiah Claasen murder case hands himself over to police

Cape Town - The family of a Cape Town boy killed in gang crossfire says it has been failed by the South African justice system, and that the second suspect in the killing of Nahemiah Claasen only handed himself to police for fear of the community’s wrath. Claassen, 10, from Parkwood, was rushed to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital on Monday after being struck in the head by a bullet during gang crossfire. According to a community worker speaking at the time, a member of the Mongrels gang tried to shoot a member of the Six Bob gang when the incident took place. Nahemiah was trying to run to safety. The bullet struck him just a metre from his home. The child died in hospital on Tuesday.

A suspect was arrested hours after the shooting and another handed himself over to police on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to African News Agency (ANA), Chad Crowley, 24, one of Nahemiah’s relatives, said the suspect only handed himself over because he was forced to do so.

“Myself, community workers Rashaad Allen, Pastor Paul Phillips, Pastor Charles and Moulana Igshaan apprehended the second suspect ourselves.

“We found him in the Mongrel territory and told him to hand himself over as the community was baying for his blood,” Crowley said.

On Wednesday, one of the suspects charged with the murder appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

Crowley and members of the Parkwood community picketed outside court, saying the family had already been failed by the South African justice system.

“The man who appeared in court today was released from prison two months ago, he allegedly faces attempted murder charges.

“Looking for justice? This justice system already failed us.

“I want the president, police minister and minister of human settlements to come out and see the community.

“This is something that could have been avoided if we didn’t live like we’re living now,” Crowley told ANA.

He said the boy’s family was battling to come to terms with Nahemiah’s death, and that a funeral date was not yet known.

Crowley urged anyone able to donate toward Nahemiah’s funeral to contact 067 846 1668.

