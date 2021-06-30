Security guard bags R11m Powerball with R15 quick pick

Durban: A security guard who bagged R11 million in the Powerball draw on June 15 has come forward to claim his winnings. National lottery operator Ithuba said the winner, who lives in Orange Farm in Gauteng, purchased the winning ticket in Orange Farm, Stretford, hours before the draw took place.

“The winner spent R15 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method.” The Powerball was valued at R22m. Ithuba is still looking for the other winner who purchased their ticket on the National Lottery website online platform, with a ticket wager of R60, using the manual selection method. The 48-year-old winner told Ithuba that his dream of building his family their dream house could finally become a reality.

“The winnings will make a massive difference in our lives, my wife is currently unemployed and we have three children that are currently in school. “A portion of the winnings will go towards their tertiary education. I want to invest in property and start a transportation company. “Lastly, I plan on getting my wife and I brand-new cars and investing the rest of our winnings,” said the winner.