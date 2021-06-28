Security guards caught on video assaulting elderly patient in KZN hospital

Durban: The KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has welcomed the dismissal of two private security guards who were caught on video allegedly assaulting a patient. The Health Department said the incident took place at Estcourt Hospital.

“The two private security guards implicated in the video where an elderly patient was assaulted have been dismissed by their employer,” said Simelane. She condemned the incident and expressed her disquiet that the video appeared to have been filmed by a hospital staff member who failed to intervene or report the matter to hospital management. She said the video was brought to her attention by a journalist.

“It is extremely concerning that, instead of making management aware, they decided to send out the video. “If they had followed processes, you’ll find that the patient might not have been assaulted as severely as they were. We hear that it might have been one of our health workers who took this video. If it is, then it is very unfortunate.” The department concluded that the nurse has been placed on precautionary suspension, pending the investigation.