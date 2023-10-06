Seven easy ways you can stop cybercriminals from stealing your money

While the evolution of technology and digital devices has made our lives so much easier, all that convenience has also given people a false sense of security, according to Nolwazi Nzama, Deputy Chief Risk Officer, African Bank. Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the trusting nature of people to steal their money and their identities.

According to Interpol's 2022 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment report, South Africa is a cybercrime hub in Africa, and the number of victims seems to be growing each year. The good news is that you can continue to enjoy the convenience of living a digital life while keeping your money safe and protecting yourself from cybercriminals. Here are seven easy ways you can protect yourself and your money online:

Use strong passwords For all of your online accounts, you should create passwords that are unique and complex. Make sure that you don’t include personal information such as your name, birthdate, or address in your passwords. Enable two-factor authentication

Having two-factor authentication will add an extra layer of security to your online accounts by requiring a second form of verification, such as a fingerprint or a code sent to your phone. Keep your software up-to-date Constantly update your computer and mobile devices with the latest security patches and software updates to protect your devices against known flaws that cybercriminals may exploit.

Avoid suspicious emails and links Be cautious of suspicious emails and links, as they may contain malware or lead to phishing scams. It is important that you verify the sender of the email and the link before clicking on anything. Use anti-virus and anti-malware software

You can protect your devices against viruses, spyware, and other malicious software by installing anti-virus and anti-malware software. Secure your wi-fi Have a strong, unique password for your wi-fi network to stop people from gaining unauthorised access.