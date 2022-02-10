‘Shameless’ men posing as parents rob Mpumalanga schools

PRETORIA – Two men have been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly robbing Khulani Primary School and Mdumiseni Primary School in the Masoyi policing area, after entering the schools premises pretending to be parents. Mpumalanga police provincial spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the duo was arrested after being found with a cellphone believed to have been snatched from victims at Khulani Primary School.

“According to the report, on Monday, 7 February 2022 two armed suspects allegedly entered the premises at Mdumiseni Primary School pretending to be parents. They then went to the staff room and held the educators at gunpoint,” Mohlala said. “These suspects unshamefully robbed victims of their cellphones, laptops as well as an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the scene. The matter was reported to Masoyi police where a case of business robbery was opened with a launch of manhunt for suspects.” Yesterday, at about 10am, there was another business robbery that took place at Khulani Primary School where armed suspects also robbed victims of their personal items, including cellphones, laptops and an undisclosed amount of cash then fled the scene with the robbed items.”

Mohlala said police officers at Masoyi were notified about the incident and a case of business robbery was also registered, and a manhunt for the robbers began. “Information was then received by police on the whereabouts of the suspects. Upon arrival at a certain house in Masoyi, police found two suspicious men as well as a cellphone believed to have been stolen from victims at Khulani Primary School. Police also seized a resemblance of a firearm in possession of the suspects,” he said. “The two suspects, between the age of 30 and 40, were then arrested on allegations of being in possession of suspected stolen property and could possibly be linked to the two business robberies. Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges to the suspects.”

Mohlala said the duo will appear in court soon. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the speedy arrest of the duo. “It is very disturbing when suspects target places like schools to commit crime. Such environments are meant for teaching and learning,” she said.