’Shameless’ robbers steal shoes and toilet rolls donated to Mpumalanga school

Pretoria – A security guard at a school in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga, was attacked and tied up by at least seven assailants who robbed the school of items including donated shoes, printing paper and toilet rolls. “The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has displayed her disappointment on the barbaric and selfish incident which took place at one of the schools in Kwaggafontein (on Wednesday) 19 January 2022,” said Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“According to our information, a business robbery case has been registered after a security guard was allegedly attacked by seven unknown suspects while he was conducting his patrols at St Peter’s School at around 23:15. “The shameless suspects then tied him (up) in the administration office and demanded his cellphone, 22 pairs of donated school shoes, 186 packs of Typek (reams of printing paper) and 75 packs of toilet paper before they disappeared,” said Mohlala. He said the SAPS was appealing to anyone who may have information which could assist in the arrest of the suspects to contact Captain Thwala on 082 923 0081.

In another incident, Mohlala said that on Sunday, Pakistani nationals at Hazyview in Sabie Flats were robbed by a group of armed assailants who were in police uniform, including jackets of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). “According to the information received, 15 armed men entered the flats at about 22:45pm by damaging the gate before breaking the doors of the rooms of the Pakistani nationals with a crowbar and gained access,” Mohlala said. “Some were allegedly wearing balaclavas and police uniforms, while others were allegedly wearing Hawks’ jackets.”