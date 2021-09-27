Shoe salesmen stabbed for not allowing man to try on shoes because his feet were dirty

DURBAN: Two store employees were stabbed after they allegedly refused to allow a customer to try on sandals because his feet were dirty. Prem Balram, of Reaction Unit SA, said the unit was called to the store in the Verulam CBD on Saturday morning.

“On arrival, Reaction officers found two store employees bleeding from their injuries. “The employees alleged that they refused to allow two customers to try on sandals due to their feet being dirty and them walking around the store with a packet. “It is further alleged an argument broke out when one of the customers produced an Okapi pocket knife and stabbed the two men.”

Balram said the customers fled on foot afterwards. “A 26-year old male was injured on the nose while his 23-year-old colleague was stabbed in the hand. The two were transported privately to a medical facility.” Reaction Officers conducted an extensive search for the suspects. However, no arrests were made.