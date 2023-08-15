SIU vies for shot at Telkom, seeks to appeal court ruling blocking probe

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has filed papers to apply for leave to appeal the decision of the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division Pretoria, relating to the Unit’s investigation into the affairs of Telkom. Last month, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside Proclamation 49 issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 25, 2022 giving the SIU the authority to investigate the telecoms firm on allegations of corruption and maladministration in its affairs.

The court declared the probe unconstitutional, invalid, and of no force or effect. Telkom’s share price shot up four percent after it won the court case linked to allegations of corruption and maladministration in its affairs in Nigeria and Mauritius dating back to June 2006. At the time, the court found that Telkom was not a state institution and, therefore, the SIU could not probe the affairs of Telkom.