Six people stung by a swarm of bees in Ballito, paramedics say two are critical

Durban: Six people were stung by a swarm of bees in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Thursday morning. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, two of the patients were in a critical condition and required advanced life support intervention.

“Advanced life support paramedics responded to the scene a short while ago and determined that workers had been mowing lawn when they disturbed a bee hive. “A total of six persons were stung with two of them being critical and requiring advanced life support intervention. “Paramedics are stabilising the men who will be transported to hospital for further care,” Herbst said.

In a separate incident in August, two children were taken to hospital in a critical condition after they were stung by a swarm of bees at a school in the Midlands. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Roberston said they received multiple calls regarding schoolchildren and teachers who were stung by a swarm of bees in Howick. “Two children, aged 7 and 9, where in a critical condition and required advanced life support treatment.