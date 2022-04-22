Six-year-old boy killed in KZN taxi crash on his way to school

Durban: A six-year-old boy was killed while on his way to school in Margate on the KZN South Coast on Friday morning. According to Robert Mckenzie from Emergency Medical Services, they responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Roosevelt and Piet Retief just after 7am.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said the crash involved a minibus taxi that was transporting children to school and a light motor vehicle. “Sadly, a six-year-old boy has sustained fatal injuries in this crash. “Paramedics from various ambulances services treated a total of 19 people at the scene, which included several school children.”

Details leading up the crash, according to Mckenzie, was unknown. Five peope were injured in a crash in Umbilo on Friday morning. Picture: Supplied SAPS have been approached for comment. In a separate crash in Durban on Friday morning, multiple people were injured following a crash on Nicholson and Deodar Avenue Umbilo.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, two cars collided. “One of the cars, thereafter, crashed into a boundary wall. A total of five people sustained injuries ranging from serious to minor.” Jamieson said SAPS were on scene.

Story continues below Advertisment