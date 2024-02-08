Sona 2024: Business gives its expectations for President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday evening in the annual State of the Nation Address (Sona) at 7pm. The president will touch on his plans for the next year and discuss the many challenges South Africans face.

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said they predict that Ramaphosa would possibly discuss the partnership between government and business on energy, logistics, and crime and corruption. Busa said that government and the private sector must collaborate to address these pressing issues in the country. James Mackay, CEO of the Energy Council said in a statement, that Sona is an opportunity for the president to confirm government’s commitment to a sustainable energy future for all South Africans, as well as announce key interventions that will accelerate efforts to end load shedding, ensure future energy security and modernise our energy sector.

Mackay also noted that this would be a strong message to building investor confidence that is needed to unlock economic growth and job creation. Busa said it believes that there would be a commitment from government to open up space for greater participation by the private sector in building, operating, and maintaining critical logistics networks and to generate energy. “There is some progress in this, particularly in energy and also in logistics, with the recent announcement that Transnet Freight Rail taking delivery of seven sets of batteries procured by Richards Bay Coal Terminal,” Busa said.

“This is an example of partnerships between business and government working.” The business organisation also expects Ramaphosa to announce critical pieces of legislation such as the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill. “This is part of a broader commitment to consider legislation that promotes partnerships between the public and private sector in order to enable the private sector to assist government to build its capacity to be an enabling government and deliver critical priorities,” Busa said.

Ramaphosa must also ensure that municipal governance will be prioritised. Busa wants Ramaphosa to prioritise service delivery and infrastructure, and to create better political and administrative structures that address these issues. Lastly, Busa hopes that the president will show a commitment to deal with corruption, bring people to account and ensure prosecutions.