SONA2023: Deputy President David Mabuza attends State of the Nation Address

Despite confirming at the weekend that he has resigned Deputy President David Mabuza has shown up at the State of the Nation Address ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle in the next few days. Mabuza had told mourners at his brother’s funeral on Saturday he has sent a letter of resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

But Ramaphosa said he asked him to stay on until all transition processes had been finalised. Mabuza had said he decided to leave early to make way for Paul Mashatile, who was elected ANC deputy president at the Nasrec conference in December. He said he did not want to have two centres of power.

Mashatile was on Monday sworn-in as an ANC MP. He was joined by ANC 2nd deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, Sihle Zikalala and Parks Tau as new members of the National Assembly. Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes in his Cabinet soon.

Speculation is rife that this will happen in the next few days.