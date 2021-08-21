Soshanguve’s anti-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu named SA’s most “Fabulous Girl”

Soshanguve anti-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu, 15, has scooped the award for the most inspiring girl at the ninth Fabulous Women's Awards 2021. The teenager walked away with a prize under the category of Fabulous Girl of the Year for making a difference in her community, at the virtual competition celebration.

Other categories were Woman Job Creation award, Woman Global Impact award and Woman in Health award. The Grade 9 pupil at Soshanguve Technical High School is a motivational speaker, and also plays the violin. Two year ago, she made headlines when she spoke out publicly about her first-hand experience of bullying by fellow pupils who mocked her for being black like, “shoe-polish”.

Njabulo was nominated by someone who admired her work in hemping victims of bullying. "I feel very proud of myself. This is something big in my life to be recognised for the work I do. This pushes me to do more and to work even harder," the delighted winner said. Njabulo said her efforts had not only helped victims of bullying but also herself, and she was happy to be positively impacting people's lives.

"It means that I am on he right track with the work that I do and that I should keep going and never give up." The names of the winners were announced virtually and the prize included a trophy, certificate and some goodies. Njabulo said the award would always remain memorable because it was presented on the eve of her birthday.

"I won the award on August 7 and the following day it was my birthday. That really made my day more special. I am grateful for the award because it was the best birthday present ever," she said. In May this year, Njabulo made a debut appearance in a music video, in which she was featured with hip-hop superstar Kwesta in the song called Fire in The Ghetto. In the video, she portrayed a character of a gender-based violence activist who rescues her friend from an abusive relationship.

Since then she has become something of a "celebrity". The story narrated in the music video, she said, encouraged people to do their part to end gender-based violence.