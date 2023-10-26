South Africa and Dubai hope to build more business ties during forum

South Africa and Dubai hope to further strengthen their ties and economic relations with the Dubai Chambers, hosting a business forum on November 1–2, 2023. According to the Dubai Chambers, non-oil trade between SA and Dubai achieved year-on-year growth of 11.5% in 2022.

This translated to around R115 billion, or AED 22.3 billion. The conference this year will focus on how to develop and accelerate the growth of trade and investments between the Middle East and South Africa. South Africa's exports to the United Arab Emirates were R47.5 billion ($2.5 billion) in 2022, according to the United Nations Comtrade database on international trade.

The forum will “bring together key public and private sector stakeholders from across Africa and the world to forge partnerships and engage in strategic dealmaking,” according to a statement. In 2022, South Africa exported pearls, precious stones, metals, and coins to the value of R5.6 billion ($1.29 billion). A graph showing some of the major exports from SA to the UAE. Picture by Trading Economics. “South Africa is the UAE’s top trading partner on the African continent and the second-largest FDI host in Sub-Saharan Africa”.