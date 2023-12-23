South Africa to get its 11th medical school after North-West University gets nod from Department of Health

This after the North-West University (NWU) has received a green light from the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, for its “innovative medical school project”, marking a significant development for South African healthcare education.

South Africa is set to get its 11th medical school.

This endorsement marks a pivotal moment in South Africa’s medical training landscape, as NWU prepares to launch a medical program that integrates primary healthcare from the outset, revolutionising how future doctors are trained.

The Minister's backing is the result of persistent efforts by the NWU Medical School Task Team, led by Bert Sorgdrager, chairperson of the NWU Council, and supported by key figures including NWU vice-chancellor Prof. Bismark Tyobeka and chancellor Dr. Anna Mokgokong.

Their collaboration with the North-West provincial government, under the leadership of the Premier, has been instrumental in reaching this milestone, the university said.