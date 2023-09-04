10 startling facts about why South Africa is the most unequal country in the world and who the other nine are

South Africa has once again had the unenvied title of the world’s most unequal society placed on it. A report by Melisa Murialdo of Quotes Advisor shows that South Africa, despite its vast wealth and potential, faces significant economic disparities.

The World Bank's data shows that the top 10% of South Africans possess 80.6% of the country's financial assets, while the poverty rate is 20%, almost double that of similar nations. South Africa’s history of colonialism and apartheid has deeply influenced its socio-economic structure, with racial disparities contributing to 41% of income and 30% of educational inequalities. The Gini index ranks South Africa as the most unequal country globally, with a score of 63%.

The income gap has widened, with the top 1% earning nearly 20% of the income, and the top 10% taking 65%, leaving only 35% for the remaining 90%. South Africa’s inequality and how we rank with the rest of the world. Urban townships, housing 24% of the population, symbolise this divide, with places like Mamelodi standing out as stark reminders of apartheid's legacy. The housing situation is dire, with estimates suggesting up to 200,000 homeless individuals, especially in Gauteng. Despite the Department of Human Settlements' efforts to build low-cost homes, the demand far outstrips supply.

The unemployment rate is a significant 32.6%, with youth unemployment at a distressing 45.3%. While some sectors have seen job growth, the informal sector is declining. In essence, South Africa's socio-economic scenario is a juxtaposition of immense potential and deep-seated inequalities. Here are 10 Stats That Show Why South Africa is the Most Unequal Country in the World 1) Staggering Wealth Disparity: The top 10% of South Africans hold 80.6% of the country's financial assets.

2) High Poverty Rate: South Africa's poverty rate is 20%, nearly double that of nations with similar income levels. 3) Racial Disparities: Racial factors account for 41% of income inequality and 30% of educational disparities. 4) The Gini Index: South Africa tops the World Bank's Gini index with a score of 63%, making it the country with the highest wealth inequality.

5) Income Disparities: The top 1% of earners in South Africa take home almost 20% of the income, while the top 10% pocket 65%. 6) Urban Townships: 24% of the South African population resides in townships, often characterised by underdevelopment and segregation. 7) Housing Crisis: Estimates suggest that between 35,700 to 200,000 individuals are homeless in South Africa.

8) Inflation Concerns: Despite a recent drop, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stands at 4.7%, with essential items like fish, milk, eggs, and sugar seeing higher inflation rates. 9) Unemployment Woes: The national unemployment rate is 32.6%, with youth unemployment even more alarming at 45.3%. 10) Employment Trends: While there have been employment gains in sectors like agriculture and private households, the informal sector witnessed a decline in Q2: 2023.

These statistics paint a vivid picture of the socio-economic challenges South Africa faces, highlighting the pressing need for reforms and interventions. Here are the top 10 countries with the highest wealth inequality according to the World Bank Gini Index 1. South Africa - 63.0%

2. Namibia - 59.1% 3. Suriname - 57.9% 4. Zambia - 57.1%

5. Sao Tome and Principe - 56.3% 6. Central African Republic - 56.2% 7. eSwatini - 54.6%

8. Mozambique - 54.0% 9. Brazil - 53.4% 10. Botswana - 53.3%