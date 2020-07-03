108 more deaths, 9 063 new cases take Covid-19 infections closer to 177 124

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 108 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 9063 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases to just under 180 000.

This means South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 2952.

Mkhize said confirmed cases since March now stand at 177 124, with just under 87 000 recoveries.

Active cases - those of people who are currently living with the virus - stand at 87 874.

Mkhize said the 108 deaths were from the five provinces - the Western Cape, North West, KZN, , Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

In Gauteng, there were no deaths, but the province’s active cases stand at 39,952.

Mkhize said the new deaths were from the following provinces:

Western Cape, 58 deaths

North West, 29

KZN, 10

Eastern Cape, 8

Northern Cape, 3

South Africa is currently on Day 99 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.

Over 1.7 million have been tested for the virus. More than 39 000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The country expects its Covid-19 peak between July and August, with Gauteng currently the province with the most active cases despite the Western Cape having the most infections and death.

BREAKDOWN

_______________ Infections Deaths Recoveries Active

South Africa 177124 2952 86298 87874

Western Cape 66936 1983 47929 17024

Gauteng 54331 282 14097 39952

Eastern Cape 32157 459 17403 14295

KZN 12757 162 4197 8398

North West 5168 36 865 4267

Free State 2130 9 396 1725

Mpumalanga 1611 7 585 1019

Limpopo 1408 10 594 804

Northern Cape 626 4 232 390



Mkhize said he was sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones and thanked health workers for treating the deceased.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1,7% The number of recoveries is 86 298, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,7%,” he said.