FILE — In this May 22, 2020, file photo, an elderly woman reacts as a heath worker collects a sample to test for COVID-19 in Katlehong, Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa’s reported coronavirus are surging. Its hospitals are now bracing for an onslaught of patients, setting up temporary wards and hoping advances in treatment will help the country’s health facilities from becoming overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
108 more deaths, 9 063 new cases take Covid-19 infections closer to 177 124

By IOL reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 108 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 9063 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases to just under 180 000.

This means South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 2952. 

Mkhize said confirmed cases since March now stand at 177 124, with just under 87 000 recoveries. 

Active cases - those of people who are currently living with the virus - stand at 87 874.

Mkhize said the 108 deaths were from the five provinces - the Western Cape, North West, KZN, , Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

In Gauteng, there were no deaths, but the province’s active cases stand at 39,952.

Mkhize said the new deaths were from the following provinces: 

  • Western Cape, 58 deaths

  • North West, 29

  • KZN, 10

  • Eastern Cape, 8

  • Northern Cape, 3

South Africa is currently on Day 99 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work. 

Over 1.7 million have been tested for the virus. More than 39 000 people were tested in the past 24 hours. 

The country expects its Covid-19 peak between July and August, with Gauteng currently the province with the most active cases despite the Western Cape having the most infections and death.

BREAKDOWN

Infections

Deaths

Recoveries

Active 

South Africa

177124

2952

86298

87874

Western Cape

66936

1983

47929

17024

Gauteng

54331

282

14097

39952

Eastern Cape

32157

459

17403

14295

KZN

12757

162

4197

8398

North West

5168

36

865

4267

Free State

2130

9

396

1725

Mpumalanga

1611

7

585

1019

Limpopo

1408

10

594

804

Northern Cape

626

4

232

390

Mkhize said he was sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones and thanked health workers for treating the deceased. 

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1,7% The number of recoveries is 86 298, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,7%,” he said. 

