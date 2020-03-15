13 new infections bring SA coronavirus cases to 51

Cape Town - The Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize has announced that as of today, 15 March 2020, the total number of confirmed cases is now 51. This means that our numbers have increased by 13 since Saturday’s announcement. The breakdown per province is as follows: Gauteng: 7

A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran.

A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany

A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany

A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland WESTERN CAPE: 5 WESTERN CAPE: 5

A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria

A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands

A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria

A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

KWAZULU-NATAL: 1

On Saturday night the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health held an urgent National Health Council meeting with all the provincial MECs and HODs for Health.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the latest situational analysis of each province as more cases COVID-19 cases are being confirmed.

"In our engagement, it became clear that the role played by contact tracers is very important and their capacity needs to be strengthened. The NHC agreed that in order to minimize the risk of further spread of the virus, contact tracing must be done within 48 hours," Mkhize said.

On Saturday the Department of Health also announced a newly-launched website detailing all COVID-19 related resources. The website contains important contact details, including the emergency support hotline, and up-to-date news and resources.

Along with the website launch, the department also has put a WhatsApp support group into place where concerned South Africans can join the conversation and stay informed.

Visit: sacoronavirus.co.za/ or join the WhatsApp group on 0600 123 456.