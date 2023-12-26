15-year-old among 50 Limpopo teenagers who gave birth on Christmas Day

The Limpopo province welcomed 209 newborn babies delivered at public health facilities on Christmas Day. However, provincial MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba expressed concern as the statistics show that of the more than 200 mothers who delivered on Christmas Day, at least 50 of them are teenage girls.

The youngest mother who delivered on Christmas Day is aged 15. “Out of the 209 deliveries that we received over the Christmas Day - 106 being boys and 103 being girls, we were so excited because all the babies and their mothers are in good condition. “However, when we had to register a number of 50 teenage mothers, while majority of them are those who are 18 and 19, but we are worried about a sizeable number (of mothers) who are 16,” Ramathuba spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba welcoming some of the 209 babies delivered at public health facilities across the province. Picture: Supplied “The main worry was this one of a 15-year-old who was the actually the first baby that we received on Christmas, at 00:05. It was a 1,0 kilogrammes baby delivered by a 15-year-old mother, and that was a serious concern for us.” Provincial statistics show that in comparison with 2022, the number of teenage girls who delivered babies on Christmas Day has increased. “In 2022, there were 33 teenage mothers, and in 2023, the number rose to 50, indicating an increase of 17,” said Limpopo provincial health spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha. “MEC Ramathuba expressed concern about the increasing number of teenage mothers, emphasizing the need for various sectors to intervene and address this societal issue.”

Regarding the district breakdown of the babies delivered on Christmas Day, Muavha said the Vhembe District welcomed 49 babies, comprised of 24 boys and 25 girls. Notably, the district recorded 17 teenage mothers who delivered babies on the public holiday. The Sekhukhune District welcomed 35 newborn babies. The infants are 18 boys and 17 girls.

At least 10 of the mothers who gave birth with the Sekhukhune District are teenagers. In the Mopani District, 57 babies were delivered on Christmas Day, made up of 30 girls and 27 boys. There were two sets of twins delivered at Nkhensani Hospital. The district recorded nine of the mothers who delivered babies on Christmas Day as teenagers.

The Waterberg District welcomed 20 babies delivered on Christmas Day. The babies are 13 girls and seven boys. The district highlighted that eight of the mothers are teenagers. In the Capricorn District, 48 babies comprising of 30 boys and 18 girls were born on Christmas Day.

The mothers included six teenagers. On the provincial scale, the Limpopo province welcomed 209 babies comprised of 106 boys and 103 girls. Last year, the getaway province welcomed 217 babies on Christmas Day – comprised of 118 boys and 99 girls. In 2023, the overall number of babies on Christmas Day is eight less than the 2022 figures.

Last month, IOL reported that a report into teenage pregnancy lifted the lid on provinces where most of the young girls, between the ages of 10 and 19, gave birth during the 2022/23 financial year. The Department of Social Development’s report stated that out of the 88,122 schoolgirls, between the ages of 15 and 19, who gave birth in hospitals, 25,239 were in KwaZulu-Natal. The province of KwaZulu-Natal was followed by the Eastern Cape, where 12,529 schoolgirls delivered babies. The next province where there was a high number was Limpopo, where 12,238 schoolgirls delivered babies in hospitals.