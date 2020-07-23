153 new deaths take SA Covid-19 fatalities over 6000 and 13104 more infections

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 153 more deaths owing to Covid-19, as well as 13104 new infections, taking the total confirmed cases over 408 000. On Wednesday night, he had announced 572 new deaths - South Africa's deadliest day at the hands of the Covid-19. South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 6093, with a majority of the deaths coming from the Western Cape (2780 deaths), the Eastern Cape (1393), Gauteng (1187), and KwaZulu-Natal (515). South Africa, with 408 052 cases, has the fifth highest confirmed cases in the world. Only the US, Brazil, India and Russia have more cases in the world. South Africa also had two Cabinet ministers who were admitted to hospital after contracting the virus. The ministers are Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi.

Both were admitted to hospital on the recommendations of their family doctors.

In terms of Premiers, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, North West Premier Jobs Mokgoro and Gauteng Premier David Makhura have all tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently recovering at home.

The Covid-19 has swept through the country in a matter of just four months, with cases rising from 240 infections on March 21 to over 381 000 cases and over 5300 deaths on July 21 - exactly four months later.

Deaths in the same period have risen from 0 on March 21, to 58 on April 21, to 369 on May 21, 1930 by June 21 and 5368 by July 21.

Mkhize said confirmed cases since March now stand at just over 408 000 with just over 236 620 recoveries.

South Africa is currently on Day 119 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that public schools would close for at least four weeks during the Covid-19 peak. But Grade 12s and their teachers, would only close for a week and Grade 7s would close for two weeks.

Over 2.5 million have been tested for the virus. More than 46 000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize said he was sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones and thanked health workers for treating the deceased.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 236 260 which translates to a recovery rate of 58%,” he said.

IOL